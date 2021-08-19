Neurophth Expands Its Global Gene Therapy Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dr. Zhengbin Li as Head of Commercial

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO: WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genomic medicines company committed to the development of AAV-delivered gene therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases, today announced the recent appointment of Dr. Zhengbin (Luke) Li as the Head of Commercial. In his role, Dr. Li will oversee all aspects of commercial activities, develop the strategic brand and sales/marketing plans, launch readiness of products, implement market access and lead the business development. At Neurophth, he will apply his extensive past experience in growing and scaling businesses that apply gene therapy technology to Ophthalmology to improve the lives of under-served patients.

