Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $1.00 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. Progenity expects to receive gross proceeds from the underwritten public offering of approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

