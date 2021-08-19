Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

August 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Progenity Supports the Preeclampsia Foundation Call to Action to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Biomarker Tests for Preeclampsia

October 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Progenity Supports the Preeclampsia Foundation Call to Action to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Biomarker Tests for Preeclampsia

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced support for the Preeclampsi… […]