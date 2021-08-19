Salk promotes Diana Hargreaves to associate professor

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has promoted Diana Hargreaves to the rank of associate professor for her notable contributions in epigenetic regulation, which make specific regions of our DNA accessible to the machinery of cells. The promotion was based on recommendations by Salk faculty and nonresident fellows, and approved by President Rusty Gage and the Institute’s Board of Trustees.

Hargreaves, a member of Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, studies how the diversity of cell types in our body is controlled by proteins, called epigenetic regulators, that selectively activate genes particular to each cell type, whether it be skin, liver, brain or others. She applies her knowledge of biochemistry and epigenomics to investigate epigenetic regulation in models of cancer, embryonic-stem-cell pluripotency, and immune cell function.

“Diana’s research in cell identity regulation offers key contributions to our understanding of notable diseases, such as cancer,” says Gage. “We are beyond excited…

Click here to view original post