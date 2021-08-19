Sorrento Announces Its Lead Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate – DYAI-100 – Elicits Strong Neutralizing Immune Responses in Vaccinated Animals Against SARS-CoV-2 and Multiple Major Variants of Concern

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, released today a preprint publication, which is accessible at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.17.456704v1.full.pdf. The publication details preclinical vaccination studies of a new to-be-licensed and developed protein-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate, DYAI-100. The new RBD-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate demonstrated in preclinical studies the potential to elicit potent neutralizing B-cell immune responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and its emerging variants, including Beta and Delta.

