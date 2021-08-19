Sorrento Announces Its Lead Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate – DYAI-100 – Elicits Strong Neutralizing Immune Responses in Vaccinated Animals Against SARS-CoV-2 and Multiple Major Variants of Concern

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain and COVID-19, released today a preprint publication, which is accessible at: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.17.456704v1.full.pdf. The publication details preclinical vaccination studies of a new to-be-licensed and developed protein-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate, DYAI-100. The new RBD-based COVID-19 vaccination candidate demonstrated in preclinical studies the potential to elicit potent neutralizing B-cell immune responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and its emerging variants, including Beta and Delta.

Sorrento Announces Promising Results in a Publication Detailing of Salicyn-30 and Other Salicylanilides in Reducing SARS-CoV?2 Replication and Suppressing Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), in collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute of La Jolla, today announced that the American Chemical Society has published the article "Salicylanilides Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Replication and Suppress Induction of Inflammatory Cytokines in a Rodent Model,"

DARPA and JPEO Award Contract to SmartPharm, a Subsidiary of Sorrento, for Development of Rapid Countermeasure Against COVID-19 Using Gene-Encoded Neutralizing Antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartPharm Therapeutics, Inc. ("SmartPharm"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), and developer of next-generation, non-viral gene therapy technologies, ann