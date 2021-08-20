Advocates for our Cancer Center ensure patient perspective is understood in the lab

Helen Eckmann and Ruth Claire Black share a common history with breast cancer and a drive to serve their community. Ruth Claire Black and Helen Eckmann are sisters from different parents. They both have doctorates, work as professors and volunteer for Sanford Burnham Prebys’ Cancer Advisory Board (CAB). Black and Eckman are incurable optimists and are both thriving after breast cancer. They want other cancer survivors to feel the same way.

Click here to view original post