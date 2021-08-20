Mycrodose Therapeutics Receives US DEA Schedule I License to Research Four (4) Psychedelic Compounds

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mycrodose Therapeutics is pleased to announce that the company has been approved by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), State of California Attorney General’s Research Advisory Board, and The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to research four (4) psychedelic compounds at their San Diego, California laboratory. The company’s Schedule I DEA License was granted final approval after the DEA conducted an extensive in-person audit of Mycrodose Therapeutics’ facilities and after the FDA conducted an extensive review of the company’s in-depth research protocols for using Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and DMT in the development of their IP protected drug delivery technologies.

Click here to view original post