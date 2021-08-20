Novavax grabs another CFO while Pat Cotroneo retires from FibroGen; Eli Lilly reassembles key staff after biomedicines unit split

Jim Kelly

? The perennial Charlie Brown of vaccine development, Novavax is grappling with Lucy’s knack for pulling the football away once again, this time with its Covid-19 vaccine as the FDA pushed back another bid for an EUA earlier this month. In the meantime, Novavax has found Jim Kelly to replace Greg Covino as CFO, leaving John Trizzino one less C-suite title to juggle. Kelly, the ex-CFO at Vanda Pharmaceuticals, was just in this space in October 2020 when he succeeded Greg Patrick as CFO of Supernus, and now he makes a quick change to a biotech that can’t seem to avoid taking on Sisyphean qualities no matter what it does.

Furthermore, Novavax has hired Nasir Egal away from Sanofi to be SVP of quality assurance. Egal rounded out nearly 10 years at Sanofi by leading global quality…

