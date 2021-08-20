Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a late?stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces a new private investment of approximately $5.2 million from the Yuma Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”), an Arizona?based, not?for?profit hospital providing high?quality, patient?centered care. The funds will be used to advance the clinical development of Palisade’s lead oral liquid drug candidate LB1148, which is being developed to accelerate the return of bowel function after surgery and to reduce post?surgical adhesions.

