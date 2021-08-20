Researchers Develop First Steerable Catheter for Brain Surgery

A team of engineers and physicians has developed a steerable catheter that for the first time will give neurosurgeons the ability to steer the device in any direction they want while navigating the brain’s arteries and blood vessels.

