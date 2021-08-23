Himalaya Therapeutics Announces Registration of its Office in Shanghai

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO: SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Himalaya Therapeutics ("Himalaya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization in Greater China, of a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, which are based on the Conditionally Active Biologics ("CAB") technology platform, today announced the registration of its new office in Shanghai.

Click here to view original post