NEUVOGEN Appoints Dr. Mark W. Frohlich, a World-Renowned Immunotherapy Expert to its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark W. Frohlich, MD to its Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") effective August 23, 2021. "NEUVOGEN has assembled a very experienced team that has taken a thoughtful approach to building a cancer vaccine from the ground up to specifically overcome the heterogeneity of solid tumors, a primary issue in providing clinically meaningful benefit to patients" said Dr. Mark W. Frohlich. "In addition, NEUVOGEN has identified genetic modifications for its cell lines using its in-vitro human assay system, generating a potent adjuvant technology to strongly prime an immune response.

