RA Capital aims to take preclinical biotech to Nasdaq as Tyra files S-1 during summer lull

Editor’s note: Interested in following biopharma’s fast-paced IPO market? You can bookmark our IPO Tracker here.

The summer has brought a relative breather to the IPO market after several months of booming funds, but the biotech sector saw a new filing last Friday in Tyra Biosciences.

Based out of Carlsbad, CA, Tyra penciled in a $100 million ask ahead of the weekend, coming less than five months after it completed a $106 million Series B. Tyra’s ultimate raise may prove greater than the initial estimate as it’s raised nearly $160 million overall, but the biotech has yet to get any of its experimental drugs into human testing, with the lead program for bladder cancer expected to see an IND filing in mid-2022.

RA Capital Management and Boxer Capital have been there every step of the way for Tyra, and each will take home a nice IPO prize by…

Click here to view original post