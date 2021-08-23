Salk Professor Janelle Ayres named inaugural recipient of the Salk Institute Legacy Chair

LA JOLLA—Professor Janelle Ayres has been recognized for her contributions and dedication to advancing science through research by being named the inaugural recipient of the Salk Institute Legacy Chair, effective July 1, 2021.

Elizabeth Keadle, a Salk alumna and member of the Board of Trustees, recently donated $1.5 million in matching funds to establish the endowed chair at the Institute.

“It is a privilege to have Janelle Ayres as the inaugural holder of this Chair. Her cutting-edge research on disease tolerance and the ‘Cooperative Defense System’ is a powerful new approach to some of medicine’s most persistent challenges—many of which have been illuminated during the ongoing pandemic,” says Keadle. “Dr. Ayres’ research, including collaborations across multiple disciplines, exemplifies the excellence inspired by the legacy of the Salk and embodies the spirit of this Chair.”

Ayres, head of the Molecular and Systems Physiology Laboratory and a member of both the Gene Expression Laboratory…

Click here to view original post