Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA® Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released a patient case report on the lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using the Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA), which has been submitted for preprint as CASE REPORT: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel® using The Sofusa® Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA) achieves improvement in rheumatoid arthritis disease activity measures in a patient non-responsive to Enbrel subcutaneous injections (https://www.medrxiv.org/).
Related Articles
Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. […]
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency Neutralizing Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it is filing an investigational new drug application (IND) for intranasal (IN) COVI-DROPS (STI-2099) to study the safety and phar… […]
Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Study for STI-2099 (Intranasal COVIDROPS) in Healthy Volunteers and Outpatient Treatment for Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Positive Patients
SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has received clearance from the FDA for its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for its Phase 1 study of the safety an… […]