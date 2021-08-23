This Technology Could Bring the Fastest Version of 5G to Your Home and Workplace

A new technology developed by electrical engineers at UC San Diego might one day allow more people to have access to 5G connectivity that provides ultra-fast download speeds along with widespread, reliable coverage—all at the same time.

