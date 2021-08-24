Abveris and Abilita Bio Announce a Discovery Collaboration to Develop Therapeutics for Challenging Membrane Protein Targets

SAN DIEGO and CANTON, Mass.: SAN DIEGO and CANTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Abveris, Inc. ("Abveris") and Abilita Bio, Inc. ("Abilita"), both privately held biotechnology companies, announce a joint research collaboration that will leverage the synergies between their platforms to enable the discovery of novel antibodies targeting key GPCRs within the tumor immune microenvironment. The difficulty in discovering therapeutic antibodies targeting multi-span membrane proteins (MMPs) such as GPCRs is well known to the field and has resulted in a massive R&D gap. The crux lies in the deep unmet need for technologies that can overcome the poor antigenicity and weak immunogenicity associated with MMP antigens. This challenge requires a two-pronged approach that can simultaneously improve the presentation of the properly folded target protein to the immune system and augment the immune response. This collaboration strategically combines cutting-edge platforms that can address the challenge from both sides and has…

