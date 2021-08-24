BioArkive Increases San Diego Footprint To Keep Pace With Increased Client Demand

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioArkive, a leading provider of biorepository and preclinical laboratory services in the life sciences research community of Southern California, announced a major operations expansion. In order to keep pace with increased R&D services and biorepository demand, BioArkive has added approximately 40,000 square feet to its facilities footprint in San Diego, California.

