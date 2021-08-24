SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioArkive, a leading provider of biorepository and preclinical laboratory services in the life sciences research community of Southern California, announced a major operations expansion. In order to keep pace with increased R&D services and biorepository demand, BioArkive has added approximately 40,000 square feet to its facilities footprint in San Diego, California.
BioArkive Increases San Diego Footprint To Keep Pace With Increased Client Demand
