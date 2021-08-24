SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #California–Biocom California announces the creation of a vice chair of DE&I for its board of directors and the formation of a public policy advisory committee.
Biocom California Appoints Bernard Parker as New Vice Chair of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Appoints Charles Dadswell as Chairman of Newly Formed Public Policy Advisory Committee
