Dotmatics Appoints Michael Swartz as Senior Vice President Enterprise Product to Support Continued Rapid Growth

August 24, 2021

BISHOP’S STORTFORD, England & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dotmatics Ltd, an Insightful Science company and providers of the leading cloud-first platform for scientific research, today announced it has appointed Michael Swartz to lead its Enterprise Product Strategy and Management functions. Dotmatics is a leading enterprise B2B software company serving the global scientific R&D industry and is backed by Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing i
