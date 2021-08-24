Dotmatics Appoints Michael Swartz as Senior Vice President Enterprise Product to Support Continued Rapid Growth

BISHOP’S STORTFORD, England & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dotmatics Ltd, an Insightful Science company and providers of the leading cloud-first platform for scientific research, today announced it has appointed Michael Swartz to lead its Enterprise Product Strategy and Management functions. Dotmatics is a leading enterprise B2B software company serving the global scientific R&D industry and is backed by Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing i

Click here to view original post