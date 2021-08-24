European Medicines Agency (EMA) Grants Orphan Designation for AOC 1001

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan designation for AOC 1001. The U.S. Food and Drug administration also granted orphan drug designation to AOC 1001 earlier this summer.

Click here to view original post