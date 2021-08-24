Navega Therapeutics expands its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of pain expert, Dr. Stephen Waxman.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Navega Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biotechnology company developing epigenetic gene therapies, has announced that it is expanding its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") to include Dr. Stephen Waxman, MD, PhD. Dr. Waxman is the Bridget Flaherty Professor of Neurology, Neurobiology, and Pharmacology, and the founder and director of the Neuroscience & Regeneration Research Center at Yale University. Prior to moving to Yale, he worked at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. In translational leaps from laboratory to humans, he carried out molecule-to-man studies combining molecular genetics, molecular biology, and biophysics to demonstrate the contribution of ion channels to human pain. Prof. Waxman played a major role in an international coalition that identified sodium channel mutations as risk factors for painful peripheral neuropathy and certain other pain disorders. He characterized the gain-of-function mutations in the voltage-gated sodium channel ?-subunit gene SCN9A that encodes for NaV1.7…

