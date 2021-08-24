Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

August 24, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center

August 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a late?stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces a new private investment of approximately $5.2 million from the Yuma Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”), an… Click here to view original post… […]