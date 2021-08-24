Palisade Bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today provides a business update and releases its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.
Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center
August 20, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Palisade Bio Announces $5.2M Investment by the Yuma Regional Medical Center
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a late?stage biopharma company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announces a new private investment of approximately $5.2 million from the Yuma Regional Medical Center (“YRMC”), an… Click here to view original post… […]