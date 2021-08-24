Progenity Announces Closing of $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $1.00 per share and associated warrant.

