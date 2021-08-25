Avidity Biosciences Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced the appointment of experienced global commercial and operations executive, Eric Mosbrooker to its board of directors. Mr. Mosbrooker is an industry leader with expertise in building global commercial organizations, as well as marketing, market access, distribution, and compliance.

Click here to view original post