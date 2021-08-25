DePuy Synthes to Showcase Innovation Momentum at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

RAYNHAM, Mass.: RAYNHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies* announced that DePuy Synthes,** The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, will feature new products and technology solutions shaping new standards of care for modern day orthopaedics during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting Aug. 31–Sept. 3 in San Diego. From robotics and more personalized implants to connected instrumentation, advanced imaging and visualization technology, DePuy Synthes will showcase next generation product innovations spanning its VELYS™ Digital Surgery, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Trauma and Extremities, Spine, Sports Medicine and Power Tools portfolios onsite at Booth #2935.

Click here to view original post