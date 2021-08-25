Explora BioLabs Opens New Preclinical Vivarium in San Diego, Calif.

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Explora BioLabs, a national provider of industry-leading preclinical vivarium research space and management services based in San Diego, opened a new facility here on August 23, 2021. The new vivarium, located in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley neighborhood, joins five others in Explora BioLabs’ national network that have opened recently or will open later this year. In San Diego, Explora BioLabs currently has eight (8) facilities with two (2) additional facilities under construction for 2022 launch.

