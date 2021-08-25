Philanthropic donations to Salk Institute exceed record-breaking $100M in FY21

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute announced today that philanthropic donors gave more than $100 million to support bold scientific research in fiscal year 2021 (ending in June). The amount is a new record in philanthropic gifts for the Institute, eclipsing the previous record gift total in 2019 by more than $11 million.

“Science is a collaborative effort and thanks to the generous financial support of our partners, the Institute is able to continue its critical mission of tackling some of the most challenging health issues in history,” says Salk President and Professor Rusty Gage. “This investment in Salk science helps us advance our goal of building a more resilient world.”

Philanthropic donations helped accelerate scientific research across the Institute and propel dozens of significant scientific discoveries made in Salk’s labs during the fiscal year, including developing a promising approach for treating type 1 diabetes by using stem cells, Click here to view original post