Rebus Biosystems Continues Rapid Expansion of Scientific Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif.: SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rebus Biosystems, Inc., ("Rebus Bio"), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced Tarif Awad, a highly experienced technical and commercial leader within the world of life sciences, has joined Rebus Bio as VP Scientific Affairs. "Rebus Biosystems has combined powerful Synthetic Aperture Optics microscopy with automated fluidics and bioinformatics to deliver quantitative single-molecule data at subcellular resolution, and I’m proud to join their mission to deliver our powerful spatial omics tools to the scientific community," said Tarif Awad, VP Scientific Affairs, Rebus Biosystems. "We are bringing genomics back into the context of cells and tissues, so biologists can see how it all fits together."

