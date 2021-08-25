State Stem Cell Agency Funds Three New UC San Diego Projects

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has approved a trio of awards, totaling approximately $4 million, to UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers to advance studies of new stem cell-based treatments for multiple types of cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Related Articles
Immune Cells Infiltrating Tumors May Play Bigger Cancer Role Than Previously Thought
June 22, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Immune Cells Infiltrating Tumors May Play Bigger Cancer Role Than Previously Thought
UC San Diego Awarded $2 Million to Advance Algae-based Renewable Polymers
December 17, 2018 sandiegobiotech Industry News, News Comments Off on UC San Diego Awarded $2 Million to Advance Algae-based Renewable Polymers
NASA Twin Study Provides a Multi-omics View of the Human Body?s Response to a Year in Space
April 11, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on NASA Twin Study Provides a Multi-omics View of the Human Body?s Response to a Year in Space