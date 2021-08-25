State Stem Cell Agency Funds Three New UC San Diego Projects

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has approved a trio of awards, totaling approximately $4 million, to UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers to advance studies of new stem cell-based treatments for multiple types of cancer and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

