BioDuro-Sundia plants its flag at former Par manufacturing site in CA

A former Par Pharma site in Irvine, CA, will now have a new tenant.

BioDuro-Sundia will acquire a 40,000-square-foot oral solid dose manufacturing site in Irvine, the company announced Monday.

The site will allow the company to scale up and cater to companies that need larger-scale production, Kent Payne, the president of development and manufacturing, said in a press release. The new site should be operational by the start of 2022. It will be able to produce 1 billion tablets and capsules a year, the company said in a press release.

“BioDuro-Sundia is a pioneer in enhancing bioavailability, with 25 years of experience applying stabilized amorphous solid dispersion technology to poorly soluble drug product candidates,” he said. “Our clients have requested our support to provide commercial scale manufacturing to save time and maximize success, and it is a pleasure to take this next step with them.”

