Halozyme to Present at Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:40 a.m. Pacific Time. An audio-only direct link of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

Click here to view original post