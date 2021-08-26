SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lassen Therapeutics, a biotech company developing innovative therapeutic antibodies as potential treatments for fibrosis, rare diseases and oncology, today announced that Jamie Swaney, Ph.D., Vice President of Fibrosis & Translational Biology, is presenting at the 5th Annual IPF Summit on Friday, August 27, 2021. The title of his presentation is “Antibody Mediated Blockade of Interleukin-11 Signaling for IPF and Other Fibrosing Lung Diseases”. Dr. Swaney will des
Lassen Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Summit
