CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial, evaluating the company‚Äôs lead candidate, PBI-0451 which is being developed as a potential oral direct-acting antiviral to treat and prevent infections with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

