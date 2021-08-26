Research reveals how subtle changes in a microRNA may lead to ALS

LA JOLLA—When people think about the connection between genes and disease, they often envision something that works like a light switch: When the gene is normal, the person carrying it does not have the disease. If it gets mutated, a switch is flipped, and then they do have it.

But it’s not always that simple. Disease-related genes often have different degrees to which they are turned on or off. In these cases, there is a tipping point: With only an incremental biological change around a critical threshold, a person can go from having no symptoms to being very sick. The latest research on this topic from the Salk Institute has implications for studying and treating the underlying causes of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological and psychiatric disorders. The work, which was published in Neuron on August 26, 2021, could also be applicable to a wide range of diseases…

Click here to view original post