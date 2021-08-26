A drug discovered in the lab of Nicholas Cosford, Ph.D., professor and director of the NCI-designated Cancer Center at Sanford Burnham Prebys, has entered a Phase 1 clinical study. The compound, SBP-9330, targets a neuronal signaling pathway underlying addictive behaviors and would be a first-in-class oral therapeutic to help people quit smoking.
Sanford Burnham Prebys drug enters Phase 1 study for the treatment of tobacco use disorder
