Sorrento Exercises Exclusive Option Agreement With Texas A&M University for MPRO Inhibitors Against Sars-Cov-2 and all Variants of Concern

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has notified The Texas A&M University System (“TAMUS”) of its exercise of the option to an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and all current and emerging variants of concern (VOCs). Sorrento and TAMUS previously announced the signing of the option agreement on August 24th and 25th, respectively:
Related Articles
Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC™ for Treatment of ICU COVID-19 Patients
SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.?(Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today updated positive results from its Phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC™) for patients … […]
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC™ for Treatment of ICU COVID-19 Patients
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.?(Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today positive preliminary results from its Phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC™) for patien… […]
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]