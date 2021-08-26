Sorrento Exercises Exclusive Option Agreement With Texas A&M University for MPRO Inhibitors Against Sars-Cov-2 and all Variants of Concern

August 26, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Exercises Exclusive Option Agreement With Texas A&M University for MPRO Inhibitors Against Sars-Cov-2 and all Variants of Concern

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has notified The Texas A&M University System (“TAMUS”) of its exercise of the option to an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2 and all current and emerging variants of concern (VOCs). Sorrento and TAMUS previously announced the signing of the option agreement on August 24th and 25th, respectively:

