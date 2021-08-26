Sorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced promising preclinical results for its mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. STI-mRNA is comprised of proprietary designer Spike-encoding mRNAs to elicit cellular and humoral immunity against the early WA-1 virus as well as the predominant and emerging variants of concern (VOCs), including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda.
