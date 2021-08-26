TumorGen Receives $390K NCI Grant to Counter Metastasis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TumorGen Inc., a biotechnology company, has received a $390,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to validate a revolutionary microfluidic platform used to develop anti-metastatic therapies. With this funding, the company will test the new technology in lung cancer patients, capturing metastatic cancer cell clusters (MCCCs) in their blood. Analyzing MCCCs will lead to new drugs that directly target metastasis, po

