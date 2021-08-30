AXIM® Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use Authorization with FDA for its Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease diagnostics, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed an amended emergency use authorization (EUA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ImmunoPass™, the Company’s rapid test that detects COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies at point-of-care locations.

