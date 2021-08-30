AXIM® Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files Amended Emergency Use Authorization with FDA for its Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease diagnostics, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed an amended emergency use authorization (EUA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ImmunoPass™, the Company’s rapid test that detects COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies at point-of-care locations.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files for Approval for Use of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations in Canada and the EU
SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed for… Click here to view original post… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Releases Rapid NeuCovix™ Test Results Showing Strong Agreement with COVID-19-Based Neutralization Tests
SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announces the completion of … […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Applies for FDA Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for High Throughput, Patent-Pending Neutralizing Antibody Diagnostic Test for COVID-19
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the developm… […]