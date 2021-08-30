Biocomposites to present data on STIMULAN® and genex® at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

KEELE, England: KEELE, England, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce that research results comparing the efficacy of Biocomposites calcium matrix products STIMULAN® and genex® for antimicrobial potency and killing efficacy of bacterial biofilms, will be presented by Paul Stoodley at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS), being held in San Diego, 31 August – 3 September 2021.

