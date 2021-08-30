NEUVOGEN Appoints Cellular Immune Therapy Expert, Dr. Jack Bui to its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NEUVOGEN, an immunoncology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jack Bui to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") effective August 30, 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jack Bui to NEUVOGEN’s Scientific Advisory Board," said Todd Binder, Chief Executive Officer of NEUVOGEN. "As a highly accomplished clinical pathologist and immune monitoring expert, Dr. Bui will help guide the design and execution of the translational data generation aspects of NEUVOGEN’s clinical studies. He is uniquely qualified to help us use immunological clinical data to demonstrate the ability of NEUVOGEN’s cancer vaccines’ industry leading targeting breadth to help prevent immune escape by solid tumors."

