Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

August 31, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

