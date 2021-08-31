Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Richard W. Pascoe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.
