HSS Study Seeks to Optimize Patient Selection for Major Foot Surgery

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new study by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City could help orthopedic surgeons better identify which patients will benefit most from surgery to correct debilitating age-related deterioration of their foot arches. The findings, published in the journal Foot and Ankle International and presented today at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 annual meeting, found that patients with the most severe impairment, both physical and, to a somewhat lesser degree, emotional, before reconstructive surgery reported the most gains after the procedure.

Click here to view original post