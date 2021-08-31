HUYABIO Files an Investigational New Drug Application with the FDA for the Novel SHP2 Inhibitor HBI-2376

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, announced today the filing of an investigational new drug application (IND) with the FDA for HBI-2376 along with Genhouse who has filed an IND with the Chinese Center for Drug Excellence CDE. "HBI-2376 (GH21) is a SHP2 allosteric inhibitor with very high selectivity. Both in vitro and in vivo studies have shown that HBI-2376 is effective against multiple SHP2 point mutations and has a very good PK and safety profile," said Dr. Keifung Wang, CEO of Genhouse. "Therefore, GH21 is a very promising small molecule drug candidate that Genhouse along with HUYABIO will coordinate the global clinical development to make it available for cancer patients as soon as possible."

