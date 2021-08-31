LifeNet Health features best-in-class orthobiologic solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LifeNet Health, the world’s leading provider of allograft biologics, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of advanced biomaterials at the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting (Booth #1527) Sept. 1-3. Its featured solutions include ViviGen® Cellular Bone Matrix, the first and only osteobiologic designed to recover and maintain lineage-committed bone cells; ArthroFlex® SCR acellular dermal matrix, the gold standard for superior capsular reconstruction; and FlexiGraft® QuadLink™, the only pre-sutured quadriceps tendon for ACL reconstruction.

