Senhwa’s Silmitasertib, COVID-19 Drug Candidate, Receives Positive Interim Review from Data Monitoring Committee to Proceed

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO: TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focused on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that its oral new drug, Silmitasertib, had received a positive feedback from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for their interim review of Phase II Investigator Initiated Trial in patients with severe COVID-19, conducted at Banner Health-University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and Banner Health-University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Click here to view original post