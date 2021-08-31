ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Wearable Pain Relief Ultrasound Device at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting

TRUMBULL, Conn.: TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SAM? (Sustained Acoustic Medicine), ZetrOZ’s clinically proven, noninvasive pain relief device, will be on display at the 2021 Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego, California, from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. As a rule, orthopaedic surgeons first consider non-surgical options, such as pain medication or rehabilitation. But, until now, their options have been limited. Manufactured by ZetrOZ Systems in Trumbull, Connecticut, SAM? is an FDA-approved long-duration daily ultrasound device that reduces the need for pain medication and surgery.

