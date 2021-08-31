TRUMBULL, Conn.: TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — SAM? (Sustained Acoustic Medicine), ZetrOZ’s clinically proven, noninvasive pain relief device, will be on display at the 2021 Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego, California, from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. As a rule, orthopaedic surgeons first consider non-surgical options, such as pain medication or rehabilitation. But, until now, their options have been limited. Manufactured by ZetrOZ Systems in Trumbull, Connecticut, SAM? is an FDA-approved long-duration daily ultrasound device that reduces the need for pain medication and surgery.
ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Wearable Pain Relief Ultrasound Device at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting
