Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Executive Leadership Change

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that Elena Ridloff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be leaving the company effective September 10, 2021 to join another biopharmaceutical company. Mark Schneyer, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Chief Business Officer, will serve as Acadia’s interim Chief Financial Officer. The company is conducting a formal search for a new CFO. “On behalf of all of us at Acadi

Click here to view original post