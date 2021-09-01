Evofem Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Saundra Pelletier will present and host one-on-one meetings at two upcoming investor conferences as follows: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Corporate presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: 7:00 a.m. ET (4:00 a.m. PT) Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Time: 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET (9:30 -10:00 a.m. PT)

